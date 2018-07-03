ANP to develop tribal districts after comes into power: Ameer Haider Hoti

BAJAUR, July 3 (APP)::Provincial President Awami National
Party (ANP) Ameer Haider Khan Hoti has said that tribal districts will be made
more developed and prosperous areas of the province if his party come in to
power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He said this while addressing a public gathering held at
Government Girls High School ground in Khar on Tuesday.
The meeting was arranged by ANP local chapter in
connection with election campaign of its poll candidates of NA-40 and NA-41.
Besides, workers, youths, students, people from different
parts of the district attended the gathering in large number.
Ameer Haider Hoti said that provision of basic and modern
facilities to the people of tribal districts were among the top agenda of ANP
election manifesto.
He said the people of tribal districts who had always
rendered great sacrifice for the country’s larger interest had been deprived of
basic and modern facilities.
However, the ANP leader said that his party will not only
ensure basic and modern facilities to its people, but would make the tribal
districts even more developed and prosperous.
He said the ANP was the only political party in the
province that knows the problems and needs of people of tribal districts well.
He told that at least one university will be setup in
every tribal district if his party could come in to power in the upcoming
general elections.
The ANP leader has lashed out the PTI for misguiding the
people of province in name of changes, saying the PTI has failed to fulfill its
commitment.
The gathering which said to be the huge political meeting
in Bajaur was also addressed by Malik Gul Zada and Gul Afzal Khan, ANP
candidates for Na 40 and NA 41 respectively.