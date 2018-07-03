ANP to develop tribal districts after comes into power: Ameer Haider Hoti

BAJAUR, July 3 (APP)::Provincial President Awami National

Party (ANP) Ameer Haider Khan Hoti has said that tribal districts will be made

more developed and prosperous areas of the province if his party come in to

power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said this while addressing a public gathering held at

Government Girls High School ground in Khar on Tuesday.

The meeting was arranged by ANP local chapter in

connection with election campaign of its poll candidates of NA-40 and NA-41.

Besides, workers, youths, students, people from different

parts of the district attended the gathering in large number.

Ameer Haider Hoti said that provision of basic and modern

facilities to the people of tribal districts were among the top agenda of ANP

election manifesto.

He said the people of tribal districts who had always

rendered great sacrifice for the country’s larger interest had been deprived of

basic and modern facilities.

However, the ANP leader said that his party will not only

ensure basic and modern facilities to its people, but would make the tribal

districts even more developed and prosperous.

He said the ANP was the only political party in the

province that knows the problems and needs of people of tribal districts well.

He told that at least one university will be setup in

every tribal district if his party could come in to power in the upcoming

general elections.

The ANP leader has lashed out the PTI for misguiding the

people of province in name of changes, saying the PTI has failed to fulfill its

commitment.

The gathering which said to be the huge political meeting

in Bajaur was also addressed by Malik Gul Zada and Gul Afzal Khan, ANP

candidates for Na 40 and NA 41 respectively.