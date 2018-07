KARACHI, Jul 11 (APP):Awami National Party (ANP) Sindh on Wednesday announced a two-day mourning against the blast at

ANP corner meeting in Peshawar, in which ANP election candidate and 12 others were killed last night.

In a statement ANP Sindh General Secretary Younus Buneeri said that Quran-Khawani for the isal-e-Sawab

of Peshawar blast martyrs will be held on Thursday at 3 p.m at Bacha Khan Markaz here.

A condolence reference will also be held on the occasion.