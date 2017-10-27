ANP leader’s brother dies in Harnai blast

QUETTA, Oct 27 (APP):Awami Nataion Party (ANP) leader’s brother died in blast near Harnai area of Balochistan on Friday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Abdul Salam Achakzai, the vicitm Abdul Khaliq, who was brother of ANP Leader Abdul Razzaq was on way to attend ANP congregation in Pishin through a vehicle when blast was occurred in his vehicle.

The Abdul Khaliq died on the spot while his vehicle completely damaged in blast.

The body of the deceased was shifted to nearby hospital for legal formalities.

DC said that according to initial investigation, the time device explosives were attached with the vehicle which exploded, but further investigation was underway.