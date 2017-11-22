Another soldier embraces Shahadat in exchange of fire with terrorists

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Another soldier Major Ishaq embraced Shahdat in exchange of fire with terrorists during the search operation conducted in Kulachi, Dera Ismael Khan.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the 28 years old Shaheed belonged to Khushab. He left behind a widow and an year old son. His Namaz-e-Janaza was held at Dera Ismael Khan. Chief Of Army Staff and other officials attended the Namaz e Janaza of the Shaheed Major.

Meanwhile, Recruits Passing out parade was held at Artillery Centre Attock. Lt Gen Humayun Aziz was the Chief Guest. Gunner Ghulam Nabi from Mastung, Balochistan was awarded Commandant’s Medal for being Overall best recruit of the course.