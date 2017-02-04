Another rain spell to hit different cities, snowfall likely at hilly areas

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): Under the influence of new rain
bearing weather system, rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the
hills is expected at a number of places on Saturday and Sunday.
According to Met Office, rain is expected at scattered
places in Balochistan on Saturday. Snowfall is also expected
over the hills of Quetta, Zhob and Kalat Divisions during
the period, a private news channel reported.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA, rain-thunderstorm is
expected at a number places during next 48 hours. Isolated
heavy rain with snow over the hills is also expected in
Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar and Mardan Divisions on Saturday
and Sunday.
In Punjab, rain is expected at a number of places of
upper Punjab citizes including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala,
Lahore, and Sargodha Divisions on Saturday and Sunday.
Snowfall is also expected over the hills of Murree and
Galliyat during the period. Rain is also expected at isolated
places of south Punjab on Saturday.
In Sindh, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places
of the province on Saturday and Sunday.
Rain and snowfall with isolated heavyfalls is expected
at a number of places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on
Saturday and Sunday.
Foggy conditions are likely in few plain areas of Punjab
and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.
Met Office has warned that there is a risk of landslides
and flashfloods due to intermittent rain in the vulnerable areas
of upper KP, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Saturday and
Sunday.