Another rain spell to hit different cities, snowfall likely at hilly areas

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): Under the influence of new rain

bearing weather system, rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the

hills is expected at a number of places on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Met Office, rain is expected at scattered

places in Balochistan on Saturday. Snowfall is also expected

over the hills of Quetta, Zhob and Kalat Divisions during

the period, a private news channel reported.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA, rain-thunderstorm is

expected at a number places during next 48 hours. Isolated

heavy rain with snow over the hills is also expected in

Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar and Mardan Divisions on Saturday

and Sunday.

In Punjab, rain is expected at a number of places of

upper Punjab citizes including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala,

Lahore, and Sargodha Divisions on Saturday and Sunday.

Snowfall is also expected over the hills of Murree and

Galliyat during the period. Rain is also expected at isolated

places of south Punjab on Saturday.

In Sindh, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places

of the province on Saturday and Sunday.

Rain and snowfall with isolated heavyfalls is expected

at a number of places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on

Saturday and Sunday.

Foggy conditions are likely in few plain areas of Punjab

and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Met Office has warned that there is a risk of landslides

and flashfloods due to intermittent rain in the vulnerable areas

of upper KP, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Saturday and

Sunday.