Another load of medical gears transported to Islamabad for fight against Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP):Chinese enterprises and organizations teamed up in donating another load of 18 tons much-needed medical supplies to help Pakistan’s health authorities prevent and control the Covid-19 epidemic.

The medical supplies including ventilators, N95 masks, FFP2 masks, protection clothes, goggles, and other necessary medical supplies have been airlifted to Islamabad by a special plane on Saturday night, China Economic Net reported on Sunday.

According to details, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has donated 40 ventilators to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Hunan Daily News contributed 28,000 gloves, 13,800 masks, 2,944 goggles, and 530 protection clothes, Qiaoxin Holdings (Group) Co., Ltd gave 40,000 medical masks, and China Communications Construction Co., Ltd provided 10,000 surgical masks to NDMA.

“Belt and Road” Silk Road Alliance has donated 101,500 biomass graphene disposable face masks, Shantou WBM Trading Co., Ltd has provided 100,000 medical masks, 5,000 medical eye goggles, 200 forehead temperature guns and other medical supplies, while Haier Pakistan Trading Company has donated 50,000 gloves, 4,000 N95 masks, etc.

In addition, General Institute of Hydropower and Water Resources Planning and Design contributed 12,300 N95 masks and there is a long list of Chinese companies that donated medical supplies to Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan Air Force special airplane transported medical supplied from Beijing to Islamabad a few days ago while a special plane airlifted around 10.23 tons of medical supplies from Beijing to Islamabad on April 15.

Meanwhile, China’s People’s Liberation Army dispatched a 10-member medical expert team and epidemic prevention materials to Pakistan to help Pakistan army in its efforts to battle the Covid-19 epidemic.

China’s Central Military Commission approved to dispatch aircraft to deliver emergency medical supplies and professional medical teams to help Pakistan in anti-pandemic efforts.

According to analysts, this showed the high-level of mutual trust and friendly relations between China and Pakistan.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) medical teams are the most experienced force in China in handling public health crises, said a statement issued by the Ministry of National Defense of China.