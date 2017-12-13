Annual sports gala 2017 kicked off at Khyber Medical University

PESHAWAR, Dec 13 (APP):Former Squash World Champion Qamar Zaman has said that games ensured

peace and prosperity in the societies, adding

nations whose play

grounds are filled with youth cannot be defeated by any mean nor they

can face major diseases.

He said this while addressing the inauguration session of the Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar’s 3rd

annual sports gala 2017 chief guest. KMU vice chancellor Prof. Dr.

Arshad Javaid, Director Sports Dr. Inayat Shah, Director Academics Dr.

Jamil Ahmed, Director Finance Wing Commander (R) Tauqeer Ahmed, heads of

different Institutes, Faculty and a large number of students were

present at the occasion.

Qamar Zaman said that games plays vital role in life for ensuring

discipline, dedication, spirit and perfection. The enthusiasm and

commitment showed by the students in today’s ceremony revealed that no

one can meet the abilities and spirit of our youth throughout the world.

While terming sports very essential for better physical as well as

mental fitness he said sports and other co curricular activities are the

back bone of a balanced society. He said sport lead to better

discipline and it promotes sports man spirit among the youngsters. He

appreciated the performance of the students and hoped that they will

really enjoy the sports events in the days to come.

VC KMU Prof. Dr. Arshad javaid

also addressed the audience and focused that sports activities must be

part of academic calendar. Sports activities develop qualities of the

leadership, sharing, team spirit and tolerance in students. Sports

education not only teaches the students to maintain the physical

stamina, but also the habit of obedience, discipline, the determination

to win and enhance will power.

He enforced that sports

activities are equally important as academic and research activities and

appreciated the efforts of Director Sports and his team for the

arrangement of sports gala 2017 for all the affiliated institutes,

especially its theme ‘spots for peace’.

Earlier while talking to the ceremony Director Sports Dr. Inayat Shah highlighted that It is our aim that those taking part

in Sports Week feel inspired, motivated, encouraged and supported by

our well being services to always choose the healthy option while

studying and working at KMU.

He added that during the sports gala there will be six male

events including Football, Cricket, volleyball,

Tug of war, Table

Tennis, Carom Board where as female events included Badminton, Table

Tennis, Tug of War, and three Leg Race. Later on the legend Qamar Zaman

and VC along with Director Sports formally inaugurated the sports gala

2017.