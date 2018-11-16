LAHORE, Nov 16 (APP):The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Asian Cricket Council will take place here on Saturday under the chairmanship of its president, Ehsan Mani.
The 33 members from different Asian countries, barring India, will attend the meeting, said a spokesman for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday night.
Annual General Meeting of Asian Cricket Council on Saturday
