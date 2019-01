BEIJING, Jan 17 (APP):The annual Boao Forum for Asia will be held from March 26 to 29 in Boao, Hainan province of China.

The 2019 forum will focus on safeguarding globalization and free trade. The opening plenum will take place on March 28.

The BFA has selected ‘Shared Future, Concerted Action, Common Development’ as the theme of a shared future for Asia and all humankind.