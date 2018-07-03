Anisa Waliullah claims victory of PTI candidates in Sindh

HYDERABAD, Jul 03 (APP):The Joint Secretary Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Sindh Anisa Waliullah claimed the victory of party candidates in Sindh adding that a new political wave turned into favour of PTI following dynamic leadership of Imran Khan and now the people of Sindh looking towards him for resolving their grievances.

Anisa Waliullah who is also a columnist, think tank of youth parliament and activist of different non-governmental organizations working in the field of women empowerment and child protection, has made such claim in an interview with APP here on Tuesday.

She said that PTI Chief Imran Khan has succeeded in prevailing new hope among the people particularly the youth of the country and the people of Sindh also set their eyes on him as they considering him the leader who can resolve the issues of the country by rooting out corruption from the country.

The governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League (N) did nothing for the welfare of masses and plundered the national exchequer with both hands with usurping the rights of common people, she said and added that PTI chief Imran Khan waged war against corruption which resulted in disqualification of the sitting Prime Minister and accountability of others.

In Sindh, she said that the people have been deprived of their basic rights due to corruption at mass scale during tenure of PPP regime. Now the people wanted change as they fully aware of the corrupt practices of PPP leaders, she said and confident that Sindh would witness a new era after general elections 2018.

Anisa Waliullah said that PTI has given a comprehensive development agenda including bringing maximum number of people into the tax net, enhancement of national economy, provision of need based education, creation of job opportunities for millions of youth, development in every nook and corner, addressing the issues of all sectors particularly industrial and agriculture sectors, implementation of all decisions on merit and above all making Pakistan a corruption free country and its due respect in the world comity.

She said women consists the fifty percent population of the country and it is the dynamic leadership of PTI chief Imran Khan which created awareness among the women and now they are ready to play their due role for the progress and prosperity of the country. The PTI has made effective plans for the women development in the country, she said and added that now the skilled women would have no issue in finding jobs in every fields of life.

About electioneering in Sindh, the Joint Secretary PTI Sindh did not rule out the seat adjustments with Grand Democratic Alliance adding that PTI would now contest the elections in Sindh under effective strategy to form its provincial government also in Sindh. Being opposition, the PTI members raised various issues in Sindh Provincial Assembly which related to common people of Sindh, she said and informed that the PTI MPAs move various resolutions but their efforts went in vein due to minimum representation in the assembly.

The PTI is now moving strong candidates in the elections to get majority in Sindh Assembly and form the provincial government with support of allies, she said and added that her party would field the workers at the polling stations who fully aware of the science of elections so that rigging could be countered during the polling. The women of Sindh would also come to polling stations to exercise their right of franchise in favour of PTI candidates, she claimed.