RAWALPINDI, June 23 (APP): The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has
unearthed a highly organized drugs trafficking network operating
through the flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and
arrested 14 accused involved in the heinous crime.
Addressing a press conference here at the ANF headquarters on
Friday, ANF Director General Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik said
the arrested accused included both serving and ex-employees of the
national flag carrier, who were were arrested from Karachi,
Lahore and Rawalpindi.
The accused were identified as Akbar Alias Badshah, Pervaiz Masih,
Pervaiz Alam, Shujat Hussain, Muhammad Saqib, Iqbal Masih, Maqbool
Masih, Gopi Darshan, Imran Baig, Waseem Fareedi, Syed Ghulam Yazdani, Saleem Natiq, Saleem Khan and Syed Anwer Shah, he added
The ANF DG said during last three months, four major cases of drug
trafficking through PIA flights were unearthed. About 15 kg heroin was
found hidden in Boeing 777 at Karachi, 11 kg heroin was recovered from a flight at Heathrow Airport, London, 14.7 kg heroin from another
Boeing 777 at Benazir Bhutto Airport and 2.4 kg heroin from yet
another Boeing 777 aircraft at Karachi Airport.
He said the ANF high-ups took serious notice of the incidents and
the field staff as well as intelligence set-up was directed to focus
their efforts towards a thorough scanning and sterilization of all
major airports, besides ensuring scanning of all foreign bound PIA
flights.
During investigation, he said different airport departments and
stakeholders were approached which included PIA, CAA, ASF and other airport service providers. As a result of hectic efforts enough leads were found and simultaneous operations were conducted at Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi to net the entire ring.
ANF unearth drug trafficking network operating through PIA flights; arrest 14
RAWALPINDI, June 23 (APP): The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has