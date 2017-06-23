ANF unearth drug trafficking network operating through PIA flights; arrest 14

RAWALPINDI, June 23 (APP): The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has

unearthed a highly organized drugs trafficking network operating

through the flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and

arrested 14 accused involved in the heinous crime.

Addressing a press conference here at the ANF headquarters on

Friday, ANF Director General Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik said

the arrested accused included both serving and ex-employees of the

national flag carrier, who were were arrested from Karachi,

Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The accused were identified as Akbar Alias Badshah, Pervaiz Masih,

Pervaiz Alam, Shujat Hussain, Muhammad Saqib, Iqbal Masih, Maqbool

Masih, Gopi Darshan, Imran Baig, Waseem Fareedi, Syed Ghulam Yazdani, Saleem Natiq, Saleem Khan and Syed Anwer Shah, he added

The ANF DG said during last three months, four major cases of drug

trafficking through PIA flights were unearthed. About 15 kg heroin was

found hidden in Boeing 777 at Karachi, 11 kg heroin was recovered from a flight at Heathrow Airport, London, 14.7 kg heroin from another

Boeing 777 at Benazir Bhutto Airport and 2.4 kg heroin from yet

another Boeing 777 aircraft at Karachi Airport.

He said the ANF high-ups took serious notice of the incidents and

the field staff as well as intelligence set-up was directed to focus

their efforts towards a thorough scanning and sterilization of all

major airports, besides ensuring scanning of all foreign bound PIA

flights.

During investigation, he said different airport departments and

stakeholders were approached which included PIA, CAA, ASF and other airport service providers. As a result of hectic efforts enough leads were found and simultaneous operations were conducted at Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi to net the entire ring.