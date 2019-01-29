ANF seizes 1995.475 kg drugs worth Rs 1.684 bln in seven operations

RAWALPINDI, Jan 29 (APP):Acting upon zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 1995.475 kg narcotics worth Rs 1.684 billion in international market, arrested five culprits and impounded three vehicles while conducting seven counter-narcotic strikes throughout the country.

The seized drugs comprised of 113.7 kg Hashish, 1361 kg Opium, 475 grams Heroin, 520 kg Morphine and 2319 tabs weighing 300 grams.

ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a vehicle at Chach Motorway Interchange and recovered 105 kg Hashish and 10 kg Opium from the vehicle.