ANF seizes 1.8 tons drugs in 26 counter-narcotics operations

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 1.8 Tons narcotics and arrested 30 persons involved in drug
trafficking during its campaign against the menace across the country.
The Force also impounded 18 vehicles while conducting 26
counter-narcotics strikes across the country.
The seized drugs comprised 1713.35 Kg Hashish, 59.22 Kg
Opium, 24.92 Kg Heroin and 11.99 Kg Amphetamine.
According to details here on Monday, ANF Quetta in an
intelligence based operation carried out at Mountainous area in
Killi Kharhgai, Tehsil Gulistan, District Qilla Abdullah and
seized 924 Kg Hashish.
As per initial information, the drugs were intended to be
handed over to another narcotics gang.
In another operation, ANF Quetta intercepted a Pickup
single cabin without registration number and recovered 460
Kg Hashish alongwith 89 Bottles Liquor and 11 Tins Beer.
The vehicle was intercepted at general area, Kech Naddi,
near Absar, Tehsil Kech, District Turbat. The accused escaped from
spot taking advantage of darkness.
ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused identified as Azmat
Ali, resident of Gujrat at Islamabad International Airport and
recovered 1.8 Kg Amphetamine, which was concealed in his trolley
bag. He was boarding for Jeddah by Flight No. SV-727.
In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a
Suzuki Swift Car at Islamabad Toll Plaza, North, Islamabad
and recovered 3.3 Kg Hashish concealed in doors of the said car.
Resultantly, two accused identified as Amjid Ullah and
Abdul Qadir both are resident of Khyber Agency were arrested
during the operation.
In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested two accused
identified as Jan Muhammad, resident of Mardan and Masud,
resident of Charsadda at Islamabad International Airport and
recovered 3.37 Kg Amphetamine, which was concealed in their
travelling bags. They were boarding for Riyadh (KSA) by Flight
No XY-316.
In fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused
identified as Rehmat Zaib, resident of Swat at Islamabad
International Airport and recovered 3 Kg Amphetamine concealed
in his travelling bag. He was travelling to Madina by Flight
No. EY-232.
In fifth operation, ANF Rawalpindi in collaboration with
Motorway Police intercepted an unattended Toyota Corolla Car at
Islamabad Lahore Motorway, Chakri, Rawalpindi and recovered
two Kg Heroin, which was concealed in dash board of the car.
In sixth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Suzuki
Mehran Car near Motorway Toll Plaza, Islamabad and recovered
81.055 Kg Hashish and 12.420 Kg Opium, which was concealed in
trunk of the said car. The accused identified as Ishtiaq Ahmed,
resident of Gujranwala was arrested on the spot.
ANF Lahore intercepted a Troller near Expo Centre, Johar
Town, Lahore and recovered 30 Kg Hashish from secret
cavities of the said vehicle.
Resultantly, two accused identified as Israr Khan,
resident of Okara and Sarfraz, resident of Sahiwal were
arrested during the operation.
In another operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Suzuki
Swift Car near Allah Hoo CNG Pump, Johar Town, Lahore and
recovered 18 Kg Hashish from secret cavities of the car.
As a result, an accused identified as Naseer Khan,
resident of Kohat was arrested during the operation.
In third operation, ANF Lahore recovered 5.1 Kg Heroin
from two parcels, being sent to United Kingdom (UK) through a
private courier office based at Allama Iqbal International
Airport, Lahore.
Seized drugs was concealed in 100 Hammers.
Parcel was booked from Sialkot.
In fourth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Toyota Corolla
XLI car near Kala Shah Kaku Toll Plaza, Sheikhupura and recovered
7.2 Kg Hashish from secret cavities of the car.
As a result, an accused namely Sardar Ali, resident of Peshawar was arrested
during the operation.
In fifth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Honda CD-70
Motorcycle near Chan Da Qillah, Tehsil and District Gujranwala
and recovered 24 Kg Opium from personal possession of the two
accused identified as Muhammad Saleem and Imran Ali both residents
of Gujranwala.
In sixth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Honda CD-70
Motorcycle near Gajumatta Metro Bus Terminal, Ferozpur Road,
Lahore and recovered 10.8 Kg Opium from personal possession of
the accused identified as Muhammad Sajjad, resident of Lahore.
In seventh operation, ANF Lahore recovered 1.57 Kg Heroin
from two parcels being sent to UK through a private courier
office based at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.
Seized Heroin was concealed in 86 Bone Crackers.
In eighth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Honda City
Car near Khanewal Toll Plaza, Khanewal and recovered 22.8 Kg
Hashish from secret cavities of the car. Resultantly, four
accused identified as Shah Khalid, resident of Peshawar, Amin Khan,
resident of Swabi, Umar Hayat, resident of Charsadda and Nasir
Khan, resident of Rawalpindi were arrested during the operation.
In ninth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Suzuki Cults Car
near Lasani Pull, Sargodha Road, Faisalabad and recovered 6 Kg
Opium concealed in secret cavities of the car. An accused
identified as Fazal e Rabi, resident of Peshawar was arrested
during the operation.
In tenth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Corolla GLI Car
near Main Motorway Toll Plaza, Faisalabad and recovered 27.6 Kg
Hashish from secret cavities of the said vehicle. Resultantly, two
accused identified as Sajjad Khan and Abdul Wahab both resident
of Peshawar were arrested during the operation.
In eleventh operation, ANF Lahore arrested Ahmed Aftab,
resident of Rahim Yar Khan at Multan International Airport and
recovered 2.67 Kg Amphetamine, which was concealed in his
luggage. He was travelling to Riyadh (KSA) by Flight No. EK-2103.
In twelfth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Suzuki Mehran
Car near Kala Shah Kaku Interchange, Motorway Toll Plaza,
Shaikhupura and recovered 2.25 Kg Heroin from secret cavities
of the car. An accused identified as Muhammad Ajmal, resident
of Peshawar was arrested during the operation.
In thirteenth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Motorcycle
near General Hospital, Ferozpur Road, Lahore and recovered two
Kg Heroin from personal possession of the accused identified
as Muhammad Waqas, resident of Kasur.
In fourteenth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a
Honda CG-125 Motorcycle near Darbar Hafiz Ameer Muhammad,
Muzaffargar Chowk, Joharabad, Tehsil & District Khushab and
recovered six Kg Opium and 3.4 Kg Hashish from possession of the three accused identified as Sardar Ali Khan,
Ameen Khan and Hazrat Ali Rehman all residents of Karak.
ANF Peshawar intercepted an unattended Suzuki Swift Car
at New Toll Plaza, Kohat and recovered 26 Kg Hashish, which was
concealed under the floor of the said vehicle. Culprits are
being traced.
In another operation, ANF Peshawar in collaboration
with ASF arrested Irfan Khan, resident of Kohat at Peshawar
International Airport and recovered 795 Grams Amphetamine
which was concealed in four Axe wooden handles. He was travelling
to Riyadh (KSA) by Flight No. GF-787.
In third operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted a Toyota
Corolla GLI Car near Kohat Pull, Peshawar and recovered 12 Kg
Heroin which was concealed in front seats and secret cavity
in trunk of the car.
An accused identified as Muhammad Adnan,
resident of Peshawar was arrested during the operation.
ANF Karachi intercepted a Shazor Truck in an intelligence
based operation near Rustam Chowk, Shikarpur and
recovered 110 Kg Hashish from the said vehicle.
Resultantly an accused identified as Zameer Hussain
resident of Shahdad Kot was arrested during the operation.
All cases have been registered at respective ANF
Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations
are underway.