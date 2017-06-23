ANF DG briefs Nisar on PIA drug smuggling case

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): Director General Anti Narcotics Force
(ANF), Major General Mussarat Nawaz Malik Friday called on Minister for
Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and briefed him about the investigations made so far in PIA drug smuggling case.
He informed that, based on information surfaced during
investigation of the case, majority of the involved persons had been
arrested.
The interior minister praised the ANF for holding a thorough
probe into the case in a highly professional way.
Chaudhry Nisar Ali said smuggling of drugs through national
airline caused a dent on national dignity and image abroad,
underlining the need for immediate ending of the heinous business of
drug smuggling.
He directed to follow the drug smuggling case in an effective
way so that this case should be made as a test case.
The minister said the criminal act was not limited to
only few people but also an international mafia was involved in this
incident.
He said the scope of investigation in the case would be
expanded by cooperating with governments of many other countries.
The minister also directed the ANF DG to make the progress of
investigations of the case public through a press conference.
