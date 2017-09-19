RAWALPINDI, Sept 19 (APP):- Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Commanders

conference held here on Tuesday at ANF Headquarters under the

chairmanship of Director General (DG) ANF Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik.

The conference was attended by Commanders of all ANF Regional

Directorates and Senior ANF Staff Officers.

DG ANF appreciated the performance of ANF directorates especially in

relation with focused campaign against drug sellers affecting the youth.

The DG also highlighted the emerging trends of use of synthetic drugs,

underlining it as a grave threat requiring special measures.

He directed the Commanders to accelerate the ongoing countrywide

counter narcotics operations with a continued special focus on

apprehension of elements involved in distribution of drugs among the students of academic institutions.

He also directed to take measures for apprehension of absconders and

proclaimed offenders.

The DG reviewed the progress of counter narcotics operations and

stressed on proactive and innovative steps for curbing drug trafficking

and apprehension of sources of supply of drugs.

Moreover, matters pertaining to enforcement, intelligence, assets

investigation, prosecution, mass awareness, finance, administration and infrastructure development were widely discussed while futuristic goals

were also set, paying special concentration on new initiatives and

capacity building plans.