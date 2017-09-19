RAWALPINDI, Sept 19 (APP):- Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Commanders
conference held here on Tuesday at ANF Headquarters under the
chairmanship of Director General (DG) ANF Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik.
The conference was attended by Commanders of all ANF Regional
Directorates and Senior ANF Staff Officers.
DG ANF appreciated the performance of ANF directorates especially in
relation with focused campaign against drug sellers affecting the youth.
The DG also highlighted the emerging trends of use of synthetic drugs,
underlining it as a grave threat requiring special measures.
He directed the Commanders to accelerate the ongoing countrywide
counter narcotics operations with a continued special focus on
apprehension of elements involved in distribution of drugs among the students of academic institutions.
He also directed to take measures for apprehension of absconders and
proclaimed offenders.
The DG reviewed the progress of counter narcotics operations and
stressed on proactive and innovative steps for curbing drug trafficking
and apprehension of sources of supply of drugs.
Moreover, matters pertaining to enforcement, intelligence, assets
investigation, prosecution, mass awareness, finance, administration and infrastructure development were widely discussed while futuristic goals
were also set, paying special concentration on new initiatives and
capacity building plans.
