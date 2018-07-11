Andy Richards appointed as Assistant Coach/Batting Consultant Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team

LAHORE, Jul 11 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board Wednesday appointed Andy Richards from Queensland Cricket, Australia as Assistant Coach/Batting Consultant of Pakistan’s Women Cricket Team.

Andy Richards will work with the national women’s team for four major assignments being held this year abroad.

Andy will be with the Pak team for the following forthcoming tours:-

ICC Women Cricket Championship – Round 3 (Pakistan vs. Australia series being held next month in Malaysia. ICC Women’s World T20 Cup in West Indies in October, ICC Women Cricket Championship – Round 4 (Pakistan vs. West Indies) in West Cup shortly after the World Cup, ICC Women Cricket Championship – Round 5 (Pakistan vs. South Africa) in South Africa.

Following is the brief sporting history of Andy Richards, Andy Richards is working as the Female Pathway Manager for Queensland Cricket. In addition, previously he has also worked as Head Coach of Queensland Fire & Brisbane Heat. He has a vast knowledge regarding Women’s Cricket and surely his experience will benefit the batting skills of Pakistan Women’s Team.