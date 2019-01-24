LAHORE, Jan 24 (APP):West Indies Andre Fletcher has rejoined Peshawar Zalmi Yellow Storm for the fourth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League being played next month in United Arab Emirates and Pakistan.
Fletcher comes as a replacement for Afghanistan’s Waqar Salamkheil who has been called for national duty in the Afghan team.
Andre Fletcher rejoins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL
