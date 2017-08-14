An impressive flag lowering ceremony held at Wagah border

LAHORE, Aug 14 (APP): An impressive flag lowering

ceremony was held at Wagah Border on Monday, which was

witnessed by a large number of people.

The flag lowering ceremony is a routine practice.

People from all walks of life visited the Wagah border

to attend the ceremony and express love and patriotism

with their motherland.

The air echoed with the slogans of “Allahu Akbar”

“Ya Rasool Allah (PBUH)” “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Jevay

Jevay Pakistan”.

Most of the people were dressed in green and white

coloured clothes in accordance with the celebrations of

the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan. They were also

carrying national flags and placards inscribed with

slogans in favour of the country.