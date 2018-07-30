An evening “Sham-e-Zauq Zia Mohyeddin Kay Sath” on Aug 11

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):An evening “Sham-e-Zauq, Zia Mohyeddin Kay Saath” would be held at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on August 11.

The evening would be hosted by Rozan, an Islamabad based non-governmental, organization working on issues of emotional health of women, men, youth and children to create “a self-aware, gender just society that celebrates diversity and is free of violence”.

Zia Mohyeddin, now a legend in his lifetime, is a man of many parts. His long career spans acting, directing, writing, broadcasting and a wide range of aesthetic disciplines. Zia Mohyeddin is the founder of Reader’s Theater in Pakistan.