An escort befitting Crown Prince

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman was accorded a very warm reception Sunday as he arrived in Pakistan on his maiden official visit to give a new wider dimension to the strong brotherly ties between the two countries.

Keeping in view the significance of Pak-Saudi relations, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) accorded a warm welcome to the Crown Prince. The formations of PAF’s JF-17 Thunder and F-16 Falcons escorted the special Boeing 788 aircraft of the royal dignitary from the blue waters of the Arabian Sea in the south to the Nur Khan Air Base on the fringes of the Margalla Hills in Islamabad.

The Pakistan Air Force has maintained its unique tradition of welcoming the visiting heads of states and governments of the brotherly countries whenever they are on their official visits to Pakistan, a statement from the PAF said.

Unprecedented security measures were adopted for the royal guest and members of his delegation. The Nur Khan Air Base received a number of Saudi aircraft carrying different delegations, security and personal staff of the Crown Prince.