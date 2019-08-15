Amnesty International voices support for Kashmiris, urges Modi to end lockdown

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):Human rights watchdog Amnesty International on Thursday expressed serious concern over the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir and called upon Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to end ongoing lockdown in the valley.

“If Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that his decisions regarding Jammu and Kashmir have the support of the people of India, then he must immediately lift the 10-day-old communications blackout,” Head of Amnesty International India Aakar Patel in a statement said, as India celebrated its independence day on August 15th.

Aakar Patel stressed that Prime Minister Modi must listen to the people in the region and engage with them when it comes to decisions affecting their lives.