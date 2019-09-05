Amnesty International India launches global campaign to end Kashmir blackout

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP):The Amnesty International India on Thursday launched a global campaign ‘Let Kashmir Speak’ to highlight the draconian communication blackout in Indian Held Kashmir, terming it an “outrageous protracted assault on the civil liberties of the people”.

“The blackout has now been a month old and cannot be prolonged any further by the Indian Government as it has grossly impacted the daily lives of Kashmiri people, their emotional and mental well-being, medical care and access to emergency services,” said Aakar Patel, head of Amnesty International India in a statement.