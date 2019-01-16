Ammar wins men’s single title of Punjab badminton championship

LAHORE, Jan 16 (APP):Ammar Masood of Lahore Ammar Masood beat Muqsit Islam from Faisalabad by 24-22, 21-8 in the final to lift the men’s single title of the Punjab badminton championship here on Wednesday at Nishtar Park sports complex hall.

Ammar raced through the success with ease and comfort with a all round performance sniffing a weaker challenge from Muqsit who offered maximum resistance in the opening part of the game and fell short of expectations in the following and decisive part of the game.

Laiba Masoud (Lhr) overpowered Hadia Ishfaq (Lhr) by 21-18, 21-14 in the final to claim the women’s single title. Laiba was ahead in all departments of the game due to her quick approach and agility and exhibited flawless game to wrap up the match without much labour.

In the Men Doubles Gohar Azam & Ahmer Jalal (Lhr) and in Women Doubles event Amna Jawad & Zainab Ch. (Lhr) won the titles.

Idrees Haider Khawaja Secretary, Punjab Olympic Association was the chief guest at the final ceremony and distributed trophies and cash prize of Rs. 52000 amongst the finalist. Wajid Ali Chuahdry Secretary, Pakistan Badminton Federation and Waqar Ahmad Associate Secretary Punjab Olympic Association were also present on the occasion.

Results of the finals, men’s doubles final, Gohar Azam & Ahmer Jalal (Lhr) beat Usama Shafi & Umair (Lhr) by 21-14, 21-16, women doubles final

Amna Jawad & Zainab Ch. (Lhr) beat Quratulain & Hadia Ishfaq (Lhr) by 24-22, 21-16.

Results of semi finals, men’s singles semi finals, Ammar Masood (Lhr) beat Gohar Azam (Lhr) by 21-18, 21-14 Mohammad Muqsit Islam (FSD) beat Ahmer Jalal (Lhr) by 19-21, 21-16, 21-19. Men’s doubles semi final, Gohar Azam & Ahmer Jalal (Lhr) beat Talha Khalid & Yasir Ali (Lhr) by 21-18, 23-21, Usama Shafi & Umair (Lhr) beat Muqeet & Ammar Masod (Lhr) by 21-16, 16-21, 21-17. Women’s singles semi finals, Laiba Masoud (Lhr) beat Hadia Ishfaq (Lhr) by 21-18, 21-14, Qurat Ul Ain (Lhr) got walk over against Amal Munib (Lhr). Women’s doubles semi finals, Amna Jawad & Zainab Ch. (Lhr) got walk over against Amal Munib & Noor Amlia (Lhr), Hadia Ishfaq & Qurat Ul Ain (Lhr) beat Laiba Masoud & Hamda Masoud (Lhr) by 21-17, 21-11.