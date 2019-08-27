Ammad shines, winning FMC Independence Day Squash title in Punjab

PESHAWAR, Aug 27 (APP):Muhammad Ammad, a promising upcoming squash star, claimed another title when he won the trophy of the recently concluded FMC Independence Day Squash Championship organized by Punjab Squash Association at Punjab Squash Complex, Lahore on Tuesday.

Muhammad Ammad, a PAF Academy Peshawar player, got a good start when he recorded a first round victory against Ahmad of Punjab in a 3-1 battle, followed by another victory against Azlan Khawar in the quarter-final against defeated Mutahair Ali, also hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in straight sets, in the semi-final before winning the final against top seed Anus Bokhari in the marathon five sets battle.

The final lasted for 49th minute wherein despite losing the first two sets, Muhammad Ammad staged a strong come back and upset his top seeded rival Anus Bokhari.