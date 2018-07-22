AML chief announces to challenge ECP decision in LHC

RAWALPINDI, Jul 22 (APP):Chief of Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Sunday announced that he would challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan decision of deferment of NA-60 election in the Lahore High Court.

Addressing a press conference here, he said postponement of election was unconstitutional and illegal as ECP did not postpone the election in Lahore and Manshera after the disqualification of Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar.

Rasheed said PPP had also declared the postponement of election unconstitutional.

He said ephedrine case was pending in the courts for last seven years and the decision came on merit. He said Hanif Abbasi was sentence to jail for life time for selling drugs.

Sheikh said that security agencies were the backbone of the country and those who did not want free and fair election were speaking against them.

The AML Chief said if LHC would not decide the matter,he woudl go to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.