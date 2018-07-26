Amjed Mehmood Chaudhry of PTI wins PP-237 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Amjed Mehmood Chaudhry has won election from Punjab constituency PP-13 Rawalpindi-VIII by securing 39,824.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Chaudhry Sarfaraz Afzal stood second by securing 12,505 votes while an independent candidate Dad Khan grabbed third position by getting 5,441 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 53.52 %.