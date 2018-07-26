Amjad Ali of PTI wins PK-06

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Amjad Ali of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-06 Swat-V by securing 24,225 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Awami National Party’s Sher Shah stood second by getting 10,211 votes. The third position was

grabbed by Haseeb Ali Shah of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) with 9,917 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 40.03%.