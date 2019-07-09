Amir’s dream of a bout in Saudi Arabia to come true on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP):British professional boxer Amir Khan on Tuesday said he would have been distraught if his dream of fighting in Saudi Arabia on Friday for the WBC International Welterweight Championship had been put on hold.

Amir will now fight Two-Time World Champion Billy Dib on Friday in Jeddah after his original opponent Neeraj Goyat was involved in a car accident, said a news release issued here.

Amir was due to face Goyat at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in the first ever

Pakistan-India showdown in a boxing ring.