Amir Muqam new PML-N provincial president; Murtaza Abbassi SG

ISLAMABAD, April 17 (APP): A meeting of senior Pakistan Muslim League-N’s (PML-N) leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday nominated Engr. Amir Muqam as provincial President of the PML-N and Murtaza Jawed Abbasi as General Secretary.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, in consultation with the senior leadership, here at the PM House.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appreciated the role of outgoing provincial President Pir Sabir Shah and Secretary General Rehmat Salam Khattak; their ideological support and efforts to strengthen the party in the province.

The Prime Minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a hub of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the party would win the next election with a resounding success.

The newly elected office bearers assured that they would do their best for the success of the PML-N in the next election in the province by addressing the deprivation and injustice meted out to the common man. They also assured to take the party workers along in decision making. It was decided that a mass contact movement would soon be launched in the province.

The participants of the meeting included Raja Zafar ul Haq, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan Abbassi, Dr. Asif Kirmani, Saranjam Khan, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Senator Najma Hameed, Pir Sabir Shah and other party leaders.

Engineer Amir Muqam, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Capt ® Muhammad Safdar, Jaffar Iqbal, Begum Ishrat Ashraf, Siddiq ul Farooq, Rehmat Salam Khattak, Mian Rashid Ali Shah and Sher Zaman Takar also attended the meeting.