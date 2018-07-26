Amir Mehmood Kiani of PTI wins NA-61 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Aamer Mehmood Kiani has won election from constituency NA-61 Rawalpindi-V by securing 105,000 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Muslim League’s (PML-N) candidate Abrar Ahmed stood second by securing 60,125 votes, while Tehreek e Labaik Pakistan’s (TLP) candidate Syed Shahid Pervaiz grabbed third position by getting 9,246 votes.

The voters turnout was recorded at 51.38%.