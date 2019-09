ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP):British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan has revealed that he is finally in talks to set up a fight with long-time Brit rival Kell Brook for “early next year”.

Welterweight rivals Khan and Brook, 33, have jostled in the negotiation room for the latter part of their careers but have failed to agree terms.

But after promoter Eddie Hearn stepped in to ensure the elusive fight will be given “one more roll of the dice”, Khan confirmed that the two are firmly in talks.