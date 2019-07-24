Amir Khan desirous to fight Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan has said that Tyson Fury could be set for a money-spinning fight in Saudi Arabia in the near future.

Khan broke new ground and netted himself a cool £7million for his clash with Billy Dib in Jeddah this month and will head back to the Middle East in Riyadh on November 8. The Saudi government is backing the sport with big bucks in a bid to promote the country – and Khan predicted it will go after a heavyweight star such as Fury next.