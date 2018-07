ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf candidate Amir Hussain has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-245 Karachi-I East-IV by securing 56,615 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muhammad Farooq Sattar of Mutahidda Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan stood second by securing 35,247 votes and Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan’s Muhammad Ahmed Raza grabbed third position with 20,580 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 37.49 %.