Amir and Haris not available for England tour

LAHORE, Jun 11 (APP):By Sohail Ali Fast bowler Mohammad Amir and middle-order batsman Haris Sohail have pulled out of the upcoming England tour due to personal reasons, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed here on Thursday.

Amir has withdrawn so that he can be at the birth of his second child in August, while Haris will miss the tour because of family reasons, said a spokesman of the PCB.

Pakistan will send 28 players and 14 player support personnel for three Tests and three T20Is to be played in August and September.

The squad as well as pre-series and series schedule will be announced in due course, he added.