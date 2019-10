ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur asked the world community to break its silence on the Kashmir dispute and come forward to halt the Indian atrocities on the innocent people of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has internationalized the Kashmir issue in an effective manner.