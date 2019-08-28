Amid expanding protests, UN chief keeping situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir under close watch

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 28 (APP):As mass protests erupted in curfew-bound Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday, a UN spokesman said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was “closely” monitoring the grave

crisis in the disputed region as he renewed his appeal for restraint.

“The Secretary-General and his whole team have been following this very closely, not only the political situation, the situation related to reports of restrictions and detentions on the Indian side of the Line of Control,” Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.