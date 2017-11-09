Americans less confident in Trump’s ability to lead: CNN poll

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (APP):Sixty-four percent of Americans say Donald Trump’s actions and statements during his presidency have made them less confident in his ability to serve as the US leader, according to a new CNN.

Additionally, just 40 percent think Trump can bring the kind of change the country needs while only 24 percent think leaders of other countries respect the president.

The poll, conducted by independent research company SSRS just as Trump was starting his trip to Asia last week, recorded lower marks for the president on several fronts:

55 percent think Trump is doing a poor job of keeping the important promises he made during the presidential campaign.

59 percent have an unfavourable opinion of Trump compared to 39 percent who have a favourable opinion.

Only 20 percent trust the things they hear in official communications from the White House.

64 percent say the words “honest and trustworthy” do not apply to Trump.

64 percent say they are not proud to have Trump as their president.

51 percent disapprove of the way Trump is handling taxes.

58 percent disapprove of the way he is handling his role as commander in chief.

58 percent disapprove of the way he is handling the situation with North Korea.

83 percent of Republicans say Trump “cares about people like” them.

87 percent of Republicans said they have a favourable opinion of the president.

Almost seven in 10 call the nation’s economy “good,” though just 45 percent approve of how Trump is handling it.

Fewer see the president as “honest and trustworthy” now than have at any point since before he launched his run for president in June 2015, 34% call him honest and trustworthy, 64% say he’s not. And only 30% trust most of what they hear in official communications from the White House.

All told, just a third think the President deserves re-election in 2020, 63% say he doesn’t deserve it. And a similar 64% say they aren’t proud to have Trump as President.

Trump won the presidency last year on the strength of voters seeking change. Among those voters who prioritized a candidate able to bring change, 82% backed Trump, per exit polls. But as impressions of Trump’s ability to bring that change and confidence in his leadership have waned, his approval rating has dipped to reflect an unimpressed America.

In findings released earlier this week, Trump’s overall approval rating stood at 36%, the worst of his presidency. His approval ratings for handling most top issues are also deeply net negative and stand below 40%. Two exceptions are the economy: 45% approve, 46% disapprove, and terrorism, 44% approve and 48% disapprove.

The economy is a bright spot in the poll, and one the President frequently touts, according to the study. Almost seven in 10, 68% describe the economy as in good shape, up from 57% just before Trump’s inauguration and the highest share to do so since spring 2001. And 59% say they expect it to be in good shape a year from now, just slightly lower than the 63% who said so shortly after Trump’s election last year.

Trump’s personal favourability has dipped to 38%, the worst we’ve measured for him since he was elected. His vice president, Mike Pence, has also taken a favourability hit since Election Day 2016. Overall, 38% have a favorable view of Pence and 45% hold an unfavorable view — that’s his highest unfavorable number in CNN polling by a six-point margin.

The CNN oll was conducted by SSRS by telephone November 2 to 5 among a random national sample of 1,021 adults. The margin of sampling error for results among the full sample is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points; it is larger for subgroups.