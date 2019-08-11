American-Muslims offer prayers for besieged Kashmiris at Eid-ul-Azha congregations

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (APP):Special prayers were offered for the safety and security of the besieged people in Indian Occupied Kashmir in big Eid-ul-Azha congregations across the United States on Sunday, according to reports received here.

American-Muslims also prayed for the success of Kashmiri people’s struggle for self-determination and freedom from the Indian yoke.

In their Khitabs, Imams specially drew attention on the plight of Kashmiri people who have been virtually locked up in their homes for the past one week. They urged the United Nations and world powers to come to their help and push India into ending its occupation.

Prayers were also offered for the oppressed Palestinian people, as also for the urgent need for Muslim unity, inter-faith harmony and peace in the world.