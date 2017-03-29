American musical fiesta on March 31

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): An “American Musical Fiesta” would be held here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on March 31.

The event being arranged by PNCA in collaboration with American Lycetuff.

An official of PNCA said that artists would perform in the musical show and entertain the participants. The event would be held at PNCA Auditorium.

PNCA in its various programmes has focused on traditional music by inviting popular artists, thus highlighting their services and preserving musical heritage of the country, he added.