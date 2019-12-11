American Board to impart online training among PBM teachers

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):The American Board for Certification of Teacher Excellence would impart online training among the teachers of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal School for Rehabilitation of Child Labour, free of cost.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi and Vice President American Board Iftikhar Qadir and chief guest was Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal.

Speaking on the occasion Minister for Defence Production Ms Zubaida Jalal said public- private partnership can ensure quick results as government sector projects takes time in completion.

She urged all and sundry to join hands for implementing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She lauded the dedication of Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas for making efforts to provide solace to the poorest of the poor segment of society. She said the training of teachers would start providing vital results in coming few years as such teachers can do wonders. The impacts of capacity building of teachers would make huge difference.

She said the American Board was imparting training among hundreds of teachers in Pakistan free of cost, she said adding that it would help promoting knowledge economy. She lauded the dedication of Pakistani American Shahzad Haider for bearing the cost of training of Pakistani teachers.

Speaking on the occasion said Vice President American Board Iftikar Qadir said the American Board would impart online training among 25,000 PBM teachers per annum,

Iftikhar said the cost of tuition fee is $20,000 per year. However the fee of PBM teachers would be paid by a Pakistani American businessman Shahzad Haider.

The American Board was launched with an initial grant of US $35 million from the US Department of Education in 2001. To-date over 10,000 American Board teaching certifications have been issued and trained teachers are spread out in schools across the United States and the world.

The individual teachers,who gets certified with American Board certification were being considered highly qualified on the international level which will open up new opportunities of potential employment anywhere in the world.

Online and self-paced program was designed to enable prospective and existing teachers to become certified teachers through a rigorous and efficient process that focuses on both subject area knowledge and pedagogy practice.

The average American Board candidate earns their teaching certificate within 6 months of enrolling while many have certified in as little as two or three months. Over 700 industry professionals and subject matter were hired to create the American Board certification program, which was created with years of research and development exercise.

Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi said PBM was running 160 Schools and already trained over 24,000 women. The teachers residing in far flung areas were facing connectivity issue and now onwards they would get online training from their smart phones.