American Ambassador David Hale meets trade leaders

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):American Ambassador David Hale Tuesday in a meeting with the trade leaders reinforced the American Embassy’s commitment to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties with Pakistan.

According to US embassy, the ambassador met with Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President, Zubair Tufail and senior FPCCI leadership to discuss American-Pakistani commercial relations.

The United States is Pakistan’s largest single-country export market, with two-way trade in goods on pace to exceed Rs 660 billion in 2017, a record high for our bilateral trade. The ambassador welcomed FPCCI’s efforts to work with the government of Pakistan to foster a business and investment climate conducive to trade and foreign investment.