Ambulance service for special children soon: First Lady

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (APP):First lady Samina Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday said special ambulance service would be launched soon for special children as government was committed to ensuring maximum facilities for them.

Addressing a function in connection with International Day for the Persons with Disability here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Prime Minister’s wife Samina Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the word disabled must not be used for the special children as they are assets of the country.

“Special children have proven this multiple times through winning medals in various disciplines

She said two-day back when Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development

Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry invited her for this event, she was sick but when he told

her about its importance, she couldn’t decline.

Terming special children as flowers, she said she was proud to be a part of this event. She

also paid tribute to Army Public School (APS) martyrs’ parents who were also present on the

occasion.

She urged the parents to come forward and educate these children as they have the potential to

become good citizens of the country.

She also lauded State Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Ms Mariyum

Aurangzeb’s courage after knowing her childhood story. She recalled that Prime Minister’s brother after

an unfortunate incident got disabled and remained in such position for 14 years before dying. “After his

death our home presented a deserted look,” she said.

She said resources would be provided to special children like others. “Admissions in all schools will

be made easily accessible for special children,” she said and added special children will also be included in

the laptop scheme.

“Time scale promotion will also be ensured in departments for special people,” she said.

Referring to the demand of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah, she

said an Urdu Software will also be made soon for special children.

She said “I will request the Prime Minister to meet the special person’s delegation soon.” She

lauded the special children, their teachers and their parents.

On the occasion, Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD)

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said special children needed full attention.“These special children are very

talented and have made country’s name proud at different platforms including sports,” he said.

He said “we are doing all-out efforts in providing best facilities and education to special

children.”

“We have got 70 buses under Prime Minister’s Education Sector Reforms Programme to provide

pick and drop facilitate to far-flung area students and 5 buses are allotted for these special

children,” he said.

At the end, shields were presented to PM’s wife Samina Shahid, Mariyum Aurangzeb, Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maiza Hameed. PBCC Chairman Syed

Sultan Shah and other officials were also present on the occasion.