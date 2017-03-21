Amber Rudd’s visit to give new impetus to Pak-UK ties: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Tuesday said the visit of British Home Secretary, Amber Rudd would give a new impetus to bilateral relations between United

Kingdom and Pakistan.

The Minister, who had a meeting with his visiting British counterpart here, discussed matters relating to security, counter-terrorism and immigration.

Chaudhry Nisar said United Kingdom (UK) is amongst a few countries where Pakistan’s viewpoint is largely understood and acknowledged.

“Pakistan wants legal and diplomatic solution of all hurdles in way of better relations between the two countries,” he said.

The Minister said Pakistan would welcome every move as on equal grounds which aims to further promote bilateral ties between the two nations and strengthen implementation of law.