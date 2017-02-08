Ambassadors of foreign missions briefed on situation in IOK

1ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP): Ambassadors of foreign missions in Islamabad were briefed in the Foreign Office on Wednesday on the continuously aggravating human rights situation in

Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir in the backdrop of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Additional Secretary (United Nations & European Commission) briefed the envoys, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The Additional Secretary highlighted that Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed every year on February 5 to express Pakistan’s unwavering diplomatic, moral and political

support to the oppressed people of Indian occupied Jammu &

Kashmir in their legitimate struggle for the realization of the right to self determination in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions,

She stressed that the Jammu & Kashmir dispute was one of the oldest items on the agenda of the UN Security Council.

Indian brutalities in IoK had increased significantly after the extra judicial killing of Burhan Wani on July 8 2016. Gross violation of human rights of the people of IoK

perpetrated by Indian occupation forces had resulted in 150 civilian deaths and injuries to more than 20,000.

The inhumane use of pellet guns has caused serious injuries to thousands of innocent people, including young girls and children, and blinded hundreds completely or

partially.

India has deprived more than 1.5 billion people of this region of peace and prosperity by refusing to resolve the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security

Council Resolutions and its own promises.

The Additional Secretary urged the international community to take up with India its gross human rights violations perpetrated in IoK at all levels to ensure the

misery and suffering of the innocent people of IoK is alleviated and to play its role in the resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions.