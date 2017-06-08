Ambassadors, High Commissioner Australia call on NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (APP): Ambassadors and High Commissioner of

Australia, Somalia and Romania separately called on Speaker National

Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in Parliament House on Thursday.

Wide range of issues including enhancing parliamentary and

economic ties between Pakistan and their respective countries came

under discussion, said a press release.

Talking to the High Commissioner of Australia Ms. Margaret

Adamson, the Speaker said that terrorism as a global challenge has

no religion nor a single country can claim immunity from terrorism.

He further added that unified and collective action against

this global menace is the only solution to root out terrorism.

He said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its

relations with Australia and keen to further strengthen them through

parliamentary cooperation and people-to-people and economic

contacts.

He underlined the need for enhanced interaction between the

Parliamentarians of the two countries especially Friendship groups

of both the Parliament. The Speaker said that there is possibility

of wide range of cooperation, particularly agriculture and Livestock

sectors that needed to be exploited.

High Commissioner of Australia Ms. Margaret Adamson said that

her government also attaches great importance to its relations and

keen to further strengthen them through interaction in diverse

fields. She agreed that parliamentary friendship groups could play

a vital role in enhancing bilateral relations. High Commissioner

also presented an invitation to Speaker on behalf of Australian

Speaker to visit Australia.

While talking to the Ambassador of Somalia Mrs. Khadija

Mohamed Almakhzoumi, the Speaker said that Pakistan attaches immense

importance to Somalia and desires to see Somalia as a prosperous,

peaceful and stable country.

The Speaker asked the Ambassador to convey his best wishes and

congratulation to the newly elected Speaker of Somalia and also

extended an invitation to visit Pakistan.

Ambassador of Somalia Mrs. Khadija Mohamed Almakhzoumi thanked

the Speaker for his kind words and said that her government also

strongly desires to have congenial relations with Pakistan. She

briefed Speaker about the current situation of Somalia and also

discussed issues related to health and medical facilities.

Speaking to the Ambassador of Romania Nicola Goia, Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq said that Pakistan is fully committed to strengthening and

expanding bilateral ties with Romania.

He said that Pakistan-Romania relations are based on mutual

goodwill and understanding as well as converging views on important

global issues. The Speaker urged greater engagement between business

communities of both countries. He also underlined the need to

strengthen Parliamentary engagements and promoting people to people

contact between the two countries.

Ambassador of Romania Nicola Goia endorsed Ayaz Sadiq’s

proposal for expansion of Parliamentary and commercial relations. He

added that Romania consider Pakistan as its partner in addressing

regional and global challenges. He appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in

global war on terror and acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by the

people of Pakistan for global peace and security.