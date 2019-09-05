Ambassadors-designate of Germany, Belgium, Bulgaria, Netherlands present credentials to President

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP):Ambassadors-designate of Germany, Belgium, Bulgaria, and Netherlands presented their credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi in a credentials ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

The President felicitated the newly appointed Ambassadors to Pakistan and hoped that they would work for further strengthening the existing ties of their respective countries with Pakistan.

Among them were Dr. Bernhard Stephan Schlageck (Germany), Phillipe Bronchain (Belgium), Aleksandar Borisov Parashkevov (Bulgaria), and Willem Wouter Plomp (Netherlands).

Later, the Ambassadors separately called on the President.