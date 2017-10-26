Ambassador visits Omani Women’s Association

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):Ambassador of Pakistan to Oman, Ali Javed has visited Omani Women’s Association (OWA) Headquarters earlier this week and called on Chairperson OWA Iman bint Rashid bin Hamd Al-Ghafri.

The opportunity was availed by both sides to appreciate shared bonds of history and geography and mutual cooperation, says a press release received from Muscat here Thursday.

Welcoming the ambassador, Chairperson OWA praised the services of Pakistani community especially female professionals towards building Omani society and gave an overview of the Organization and proposed exchanges of female entrepreneurs and participation in Seminars.

The ambassador accorded a briefing on the immense contributions of women in building Pakistan, services in Int’l Organizations and UN Peacekeeping Operations.

He shared the stream of initiatives launched by the Mission ie ‘Ambassador’s Cup’ a Golf Event to celebrate Oman National Day, ‘Oman-Pakistan Friendship Hockey Cup’, Young Pakistan Forum Oman, an on-line platform for the youths, WhatsApp Broadcast (+9689198-0458) and e-Bank accumulating over 24,000 subscribers.

Chairperson OWA accepted the ambassador’s invitation to participate in forthcoming (2nd Edition) ‘Civil Society Dialogue: His Majesty’s Vision ~ Peace for Prosperity” a tribute to His Majesty’s five decades of leadership, adding that 1stEdition themed “Commonalities of Strategic Vision: Peaceful Neighborhood” was held last year.

The ambassador presented Embassy Newsletter whereas Chairperson OWA presented Association annual year book “Shurooq”. Ms. Nawar Hamdan, Deputy Manager, OWA & Syedah Ramallah, Embassy Spokesperson assisted in the meeting. A rising trajectory of bilateral political and parliamentary exchanges have re-energized relations in their complete spectrum during the past 18 months. These include exchange of visits between the Chairmen of Upper Houses, Ministers Responsible for Foreign Affairs as well as two Foreign Secretaries.