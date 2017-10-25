Ambassador ‘s Pakistan Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry Visits Monticello, Addresses Students at University of Virginia

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP):Ambassador of Pakistan to U.S Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry was invited by Woodrow Wilson Department of Politics of University of Virginia at Charlottesville, UVA on Wednesday, to speak at the historic Dome Room of Rotunda built by Thomas Jefferson, the third President of U.S.

The ambassador made a short presentation on ‘Security and Stability in South Asia’, followed by a candid discussion on wide ranging global issues with students and faculty of UVA, said a press release received from Washington DC.

After giving a broad overview of the international political landscape, the ambassador touched upon Pakistan’s contribution to peace and stability in the region and beyond. He highlighted Pakistan’s crucial role and sacrifices in the international efforts against the forces of terrorism.

He stressed that Pakistan and U.S can greatly benefit from a broad based cooperative relationship for stability and prosperity in South Asia.

During his visit to Charlottesville, Ambassador Aizaz also visited Monticello, the home of Thomas Jefferson and presented a book on Pakistan to Mr. Joshua Scott, Director of Development at Monticello for placement in the Jefferson library. The Rotanda in UVA and Monticello are UNESCO world heritage sites.

The ambassador also had luncheon discussion with UVA students and faculty hosted by Professor John Echeverri-Gent.