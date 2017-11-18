Ambassador of Saudi Arabia calls on CM

LAHORE, Nov 18 (APP):Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Mr Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy called on Punjab Chief

Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday.

They discussed matters of mutual interest, promotion of ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and enhancement of cooperation in various fields, said a handout.

The chief minster talked to the ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Arabic.

Talking to the ambassador, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are tied in religious, historic and culture relationships and the people of both countries have close hearty and spiritual links and a strong link of brotherhood also exists between the people of both countries. He added

the heart of the people of both countries beat together and they equally share pleasures and unhappiness of each other.

The chief minister said Pakistan gives special significance to ties with Saudi Arabia and brotherly relationship between both countries are strengthening with the passage of time. He said trade and industrial links between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are cementing further.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy praised the measures taken by the Punjab government for improvement in the social sector and for the prosperity of public. He said Saudi Arabia gives special importance to ties with Pakistan, and friendly and brotherly relationships between both countries are strengthening with the passage of time.