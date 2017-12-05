Ambassador of Qatar calls on Defence Minister

RAWALPINDI, Dec 05 (APP):Ambassador of Qatar Saqr Bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri called on Minister for Defence Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan here at the Ministry of Defence Tuesday.

The minister welcomed the dignitary and conveyed that Pakistan attached great value to its relations with Qatar, said a press release.

The minister also mentioned that the earlier visit of the Emir of the State of Qatar to Pakistan in March 2015, and recent visit

of President of Pakistan proved fruitful to enhance the bilateral relations, including military and defence cooperation between the two countries.

The defence minister informed the visiting delegate that Pakistan desired to strengthen its relations with Qatar on a long term basis in the 21st century realm. He highlighted that defence collaboration between Pakistan and Qatar had matured overtime, especially in the domain of training.

Saqr Bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri showed keen interest in learning about Pakistan’s potential of manufacturing Super Mashshak aircraft and JF-17 Thundar aircraft at PAC Kamra.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the existing scope and scale of cooperation in the field of defence between the two

countries and desired to undertake the joint ventures in the respective field on progressive basis.